NEPRA likely to cut KE power tariff by Rs4.21

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to slash the power tariff by Rs4.21 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of August 2022, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the KE consumers may get relief of Rs7.21 billion as K-Electric has sought a cut for its consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of August.

NEPRA will conduct a public hearing on KE’s petition for a reduction in power tariff on September 29. With the approval, the people of Karachi will get a relief of Rs7.21 billion. The KE consumers would get relief from next month’s electricity bill.

VIRAL: KARACHI CITIZENS START THROWING GARBAGE INSIDE K-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Earlier this month, it was reported that K-Electric started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

According to details, K-Electric and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

Comments