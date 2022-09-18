Viral: Karachi citizens start throwing garbage inside K-Electric vehicles

After K-Electric’s controversial move of imposing KMC taxes on electricity bills, a viral video showed Karachi citizens throwing garbage inside the company’s vehicles, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachiites vented anger on K-Electric after the recent imposition of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) taxes through the electricity bills.

The citizens started registering complaints against the controversial move at the complaint centres and helpline 118 against the K-Electric management.

A video went viral on social media that showed a citizen running towards a K-Electric vehicle patrolling with a technical team. After reaching near the vehicle, the citizen picked trash bags from a garbage bin and threw them inside the truck.

A KE employee came out of the vehicle and started arguing with the citizen. To which, he replied that if the company was collecting KMC taxes then their employees should also pick up garbage in their vehicles.

Another citizen was filming the whole incident on mobile phone. Later, the man picked up more trash bags from the garbage bin and started throwing inside the company’s truck until the KE team went away from the street.

The citizens said that KE management was leading in tax collection but the company failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Karachi people.

KE’s controversial move

In September, K-Electric started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

The KE has imposed Rs50 tax on consumption of 200 units while Rs70 will be charged on the consumption of units between 200 and 700. Those using more than 700 units will have to pay a municipal tax of Rs200 per month.

On September 8, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced the provincial government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC — fire tax and conservancy tax — from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly K-Electric bill.

