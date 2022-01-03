NEPRA likely to increase Rs5.50 per unit tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The electricity rates for KE consumers are expected to go by Rs5.50 per unit under fuel cost adjustments for three months, ARY News reported on Monday.

The hearing on the KE’s request will be conducted by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) today (Monday).

According to the details, the authority will take up the proposed adjustment request of KE regarding monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2021 and quarterly adjustment for the quarter ending September 2021 under Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-2023.

The KE has requested an increase Rs0.32 for FCA of November 2021 and of Rs5.18 for quarterly adjustment (July to September 2021).

Read more: NEPRA APPROVES REDUCTION IN FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGES FOR AUGUST 2021

NEPRA has invited all the interested and affected parties to raise objections as permissible under the law.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has refuted news of an increase of Rs5.50 per unit and added that Karachi’s sole electric supply company as requested an increase of 31 paisa per unit increase under fuel adjustment.

Earlier on December 29, 2021, NEPRA had reserved its judgment on an Rs4.33 per unit power tariff hike on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for the month of November 2021 for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except KE.

The CPPA had stated in the application that 8.24 billion units of electricity had been generated in the month of November with a cost of Rs66 billion.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!