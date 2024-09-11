Power utilities to collect hiked electricity charges from Sept to Nov

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed distribution companies (DISCOs) to collect the hiked electricity charges in the three months from September to November.

Electricity charges hikes, which have been consistently rising, have increased once again by Rs 1.74 per unit across the country, including Karachi, according to NEPRA’s issued notification.

The notification states that the price hike is due to the quarterly adjustment from April to June, and the additional charges will be collected in the three months from September to November.

The notification also mentions that consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs 43.23 billion.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) sent the decision of the quarterly adjustment to the federal government, and this adjustment will be reflected in the bills for September, October, and November.

Read More: NEPRA notifies major hike in power tariff

On the other hand, under the monthly adjustment for July 2024, electricity has been made cheaper by RS0.37 per unit. NEPRA has stated that this relief will be given to consumers in September’s bills.

Continued electricity price increase is a matter of concern for people in Pakistan and several factors contribute to public concern regarding electricity bills and independent power producers (IPPs).

The concerns include the electricity price hike, instability in supply, unusually high bills, lack of transparency with IPPs, and issues such as electricity theft and faulty meters. The high cost of purchasing electricity from IPPs is often passed on to consumers, leading to higher bills.

Additionally, distribution system can cause instability in supply, resulting in frequent load shedding. Many consumers receive bills that are disproportionately high compared to their income.

The lack of transparency in government agreements with IPPs also raises concerns. Issues like electricity theft and faulty meters further exacerbate the problem, leading to higher bills for consumers.

Due to these reasons, there is significant concern among Pakistanis regarding electricity bills and IPPs. Therefore, they demand the government to find a solution to reduce electricity prices and stabilize the supply.