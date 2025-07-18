Netflix admits to using AI in Argentine series ‘The Eternaut’

Streaming giant Netflix confirmed that it had used generative artificial intelligence in the production of Argentine sci-fi series ‘The Eternaut (El Eternauta)’.

As confirmed by Netflix’s co-chief, Ted Sarandos, on Thursday, the streamer used GenAI to produce the visual effects, which first appeared on the screen in its Spanish-language original series, Bruno Stagnaro’s ‘The Eternaut’.

Sarandos hailed the technology, which has been a source of anxiety across Hollywood, as ‘an incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper’. He went ahead to explain his point, using the example of the six-episodic Argentine sci-fi series, where the creators wanted to show a building collapsing in Buenos Aires – a visual effect that would have been beyond the project’s budget. Therefore, the creative team partnered with Netflix’s Eyeline Studios (a production innovation group) to make the dramatic scene with the help of AI.

“That VFX sequence was completed 10 times faster than it could have been completed with visual traditional VFX tools and workflows,” he said. “And also the cost of it would just wouldn’t have been feasible for a show in that budget.”

The media mogul also confirmed that the footage was the first use of GenAI to appear in the final cut of a Netflix project.

Notably, Stagnaro’s ‘The Eternaut’, starring Ricardo Darin, Carla Peterson, Cesar Troncoso, Andrea Pietra and Ariel Staltari among others, arrived on the streaming portal this April, opening to generally positive reviews.

