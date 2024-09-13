Netflix announces new ‘Carmen Sandiego’ game for all platforms

Netflix is set to debut a new video game titled, “Carmen Sandiego” produced by “Disney Dreamlight Valley” maker Gameloft and HarperCollins Production.

The animated game will first launch on the streaming platform exclusively in early 2025 and will later arrive across gaming platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam, according to a report by Variety.

The upcoming title will allow players to don Carmen Sandiego’s signature red coat and hat and play as her for the very first time.

It is worth mentioning here that the original 1985 game, “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” introduced the character as the main antagonist who leads a global syndicate of criminals known as VILE.

As per the game’s description, “From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the picturesque shrines in Tokyo, every corner of the world becomes their playground as they unravel elaborate capers and bring VILE’s most elusive criminals to justice. Every decision players make will shape the outcome as they compile dossiers and race against the clock to foil VILE’s nefarious plans. Whether playing through story-driven campaigns or classic modes, this modernized Carmen Sandiego experience promises to enthrall both new and long-time fans alike.”

The developer of the game Gameloft said that players will experience being the notorious thief as they navigate a world of espionage and capture VILE.

‘Carmen Sandiego’ will be a single-player adventure game with no in-game purchases or online play.

Netflix iOS and Android users will be able to play the game through the Netflix mobile app.

Fans have been intrigued to catch Carmen Sandiego since the game’s launch in the 1980s.

Later, Netflix developed an animated series, “Carmen Sandiego,” which ran for four seasons and won Emmy and Annie awards.

The streaming giant is also developing a live-action movie starring Hollywood actress Gina Rodriguez, the first major live-action story featuring the character.