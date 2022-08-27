Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ after season one

OTT platform Netflix cancelled its thriller-action show Resident Evil after its first season.

The eight-episode show, based on Capcom’s video game franchise of the same name, was released on July 14. The show got mixed with mixed to negative responses.

Resident Evil tells the story of Jade Wesker, the daughter of the notorious Umbrella Corporation Albert Wesker, fighting to save her life as the world reels from a global apocalypse caused by an outbreak of a deadly virus.

Lance Reddick played Albert Wesker whereas Ella Balinka played his daughter Jade. Tamara Smart played younger version of her. Adeline Rudolph played Billie Wesker whereas Siena Agudong was cast as her younger version.

Heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir played Arjun Batra. The cast also included Paola Núñez, Connor Gosatti, Anthony Oseyemi, Pedro De Tavira, Ella Zieglmeier, Turlough Convery, Ayushi Chhabra and others.

Rachel Goldberg, Bronwen Hughes, Rob Seidenglanz and Batan Silva have directed two episodes of Resident Evil each.

Colin Scully and Alexander Hamilton Westmore are co-producers. Oliver Berben, Andrew Dabb, Bronwen Hughes, Robert Kulzer are the executive producers.

