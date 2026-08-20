Netflix drops first look at Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Sacrifice’

The streaming giant Netflix unveiled the first look at Chris Evans’ upcoming role as Mike Tyler in the film Sacrifice. It’s the latest film from Athena director Romain Gavras.

Director Costa Gravas told Tudum, “You need to enter the film like you’re going to enter a ride and let yourself go. There’s a lot of rug pulls, and you think you’re going this way, but you’re going that way”. He further added, “The inspiration goes from Greek myths to French stories like Joan of Arc. And another myth that is more recent, which is Lord of the Rings. Will and I were writing, and at some point we’re like, ‘Oh, we’re making Lord of the Rings.’ It’s a journey of people wanting to throw the ring of power in a volcano, and we are making the same journey”.

The film, also starred Anya Taylor-Joy, following Mike as he attends a lavish charity gala held inside a Greek mine. But the glamorous evening quickly turns into a nightmare when Joan, a radical cult leader played by Taylor-Joy, takes the guests hostage.

The logline of the film revealed that Mike is already experiencing an existential crisis and desperately searching for his next comeback when Joan and her followers hijack the event.

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He also called the film “king of a roller coaster,” speaking with Netflix’s Tudum. Further mentioned, “You need to enter the film like you’re going to enter a ride and let yourself go.” He then added, “There’s a lot of rug pulls, and you think you’re going this way, but you’re going that way”.

Furthermore, Gavras also praised Chris Evans as a “very interesting” actor. “His comedic timing is amazing. He’s an extremely intelligent actor that understands completely who he is and his own relationship with ego.” “And so we kind of pulled that thread and cranked the idea of an actor to 100. This is what mythology does: you take a character, and you crank it to 11,” he added.

On the other hand, he shared that he’s been a fan of Anya Taylor-Joy since “very early on.” “She has something very otherworldly and whimsical about her that is striking just in terms of iconography. I don’t see many other people that could have carried that character; she comes with so much strength, but also a sensibility that makes the character very three-dimensional and that makes her strong and vulnerable at the same time,” the director stated. Sacrifice is set to release on Netflix on October 16.