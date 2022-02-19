Netflix approves first web series from Pakistan?

It has been reported that the streaming giant Netflix has approved its first original web series from Pakistan.

The details are yet to be revealed, but as per the reports, the streamer has approved the very first web series from Pakistan for Netflix originals.

According to journalist Hasan Kazmi, the mega-budget project will have a total of three seasons, with thirteen episodes in each edition, disclosed on Saturday morning.

More details about the cast and crew are yet to be known, but Twitterati is losing it with this major scoop ever since the news has broken on the internet, while many can’t believe what they read, a number of users of the micro-blogging site expressed their best wishes over this achievement.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani content debuted on Netflix originals back in 2020, with ‘SITARA: LET GIRLS DREAM’, the silent short animated film about a 14-year-old girl who dreams about becoming a pilot but she faces family burdens and cultural barriers.

The film was written and directed by the two-time Academy Award-winning director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

