Netflix pauses future projects, acquisitions in Russia

Netflix Inc has temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assesses the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The streaming giant had four Russian-language series in production and post-production, including ‘Zato’, a detective drama.

Russia has been facing boycotts in the film and TV industry. The Cannes film festival issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.

Russia is one of the 190 countries where Netflix is available.

Earlier this week, Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures Entertainment took action to pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, starting with the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, ‘Turning Red’. Within hours, WarnerMedia said it would pause this week’s release of ‘The Batman’ in Russia.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Film Academy created an online petition that called for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry following the invasion.

