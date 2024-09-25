Netflix reacts to ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ producer’s accusations

Netflix has reacted to the Bollywood movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” producer Pooja Entertainment’s accusations.

The production company, led by Vashu Bhagnani, accused the streaming giant of cheating and non-payment of dues, an Indian media outlet reported.

The controversy began when the movie’s director Ali Abbas Zafar claimed non-payment of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ fees.

In response, Pooja Entertainment’s Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani filed a complaint against him along with Netflix.

Now, an official of the streaming platform denied the allegations while claiming that the production house owes them money.

The Bhagnanis claimed that Netflix did not fulfill its payment commitments and accused them of ‘cheating’ them after the release of films produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Reacting to the accusations, a Netflix spokesperson said, “These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it’s Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute.”

It is worth noting here that Vashu Bhagnani accused Netflix India of ‘cheating’ in an interview with an Indian media outlet soon after Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar accused him of non-payment of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ fee.

Bhagnani claimed that Netflix owed him INR47.37 crore and alleged conspiracy over the rights to three films, including “Hero No 1,” “Mission Raniganj,” and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’

The producers also filed a complaint against Zafar in which they alleged that the director, who also happened to be a co-producer on the title, siphoned off subsidy funds provided by Abu Dhabi authorities for the film shoot.

The producers claimed that the funds, which were supposed to support the film’s production, were diverted by Zafar for personal or unauthorised use.

The star-studded action flick, starring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, was made over a massive budget of INR350 crores.

However, the Eid-ul-Fitr release opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the Box Office as well.