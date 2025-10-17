Netflix relaunches ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ to theaters

Subscription-based streaming service Netflix plans to bring “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” an animated fiction story regarding a fictional K-pop girl gang using their music power to rescue the planet from evil, back to theatres for Halloween sing-alongs.

In a press release, the streamer stated that costumes are encouraged. It will be shown at all three major theatrical chains in the United States, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, as well as in select theatres, from October 31 to November 2. That’s notable because the country’s major circuits are typically hesitant to program films from the theatrically averse Netflix.

However, it is additionally significant that Netflix is once again releasing the film in the theatres to that end.

This should be another advantage for advertisers in an otherwise slow October at the box office. The only other films slated to open around Halloween are Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s twisted thriller “Bugonia” and a re-release of “Twilight.”

In late August, the “Kpop Demon Hunters” ranked first at the box office, shockingly collecting an estimated $18 million as the movie had been preliminarily launched for two days.

It was rare for Netflix to schedule “KPop Demon Hunters” for the big screen in the first place, not only because the corporation does not prioritise theatrical releases, but also since the film had appeared on the streaming site approximately two months before. Though, since June, “KPop Demon Hunters” has been Netflix’s most popular release to date.

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest network, was the only major chain that did not show the film the first time around. Now, “KPop Demon Hunters” will be shown at around 400 AMC theatres in the United States and Europe.