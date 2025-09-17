Netflix releases One Piece season 2 on September 17

A popular subscription-based streaming service, Netflix, launched the second season of One Piece, a live-action adaptation of the classic anime, on September 17.

In the behind-the-scenes film, the main cast expresses their delight at making a return in this awaited series.

The Straw Hats cast demonstrated that they have gotten closer since the first season, and they are looking forward to new adventures in the upcoming season as they approach the Grand Line.

Intriguingly, this new season will “bring Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji into the Grand Line, where new friends, enemies and legendary treasures await”.

However, Matt Owens served as the season’s showrunner and a primary creative influence in the series’ development.

Additionally, the star cast includes Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Clive Russell, and Callum Kerr, the star cast included in the new season.

The first season of the live-action series, which premiered on August 31, 2023, received good feedback from fans and critics, the unfamiliar must noted.

In the background, Season 2 is set to premiere in 2026.

The third season is expected to begin production in November and will be released probably in 2027.