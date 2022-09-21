Netflix releases trailer of horror show ‘The Midnight Club’

Netflix released the official trailer of its upcoming horror show The Midnight Club and it is going viral.

The show, which is live-adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, will stream on the OTT platform from October 7 this year. It tells the story of a club of terminally ill patients at a hospice who gather at midnight to tell scary stories.

They form a pact and decide whoever dies first would try to contact the rest of The Midnight Club members from beyond the grave. However, things go wrong for them.

Wanna meet some ghosts? From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, welcome to your first official night in the Midnight Club. October 7. pic.twitter.com/wGCFymF8ZS — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2022

Netflix also released a new poster of the project as well.

“There are so many stories about this place, stories about people who thought they were going to die but didn’t.” From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, welcome to THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, only on Netflix October 7. pic.twitter.com/RWmmJEBauB — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 20, 2022

The cast of The Midnight Club consists of Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biede, Annarah Cymone, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Yuki Morita, Virginia Penney, Adia, Ranjit Sharma and others.

Mike Flanagan – the brains behind Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and others- has created, directed and produced the show. Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell, Jamie Flanagan, Elan Gale, Chinaka Hodge and Christopher Pike are the writers as well.

Axelle Carolyn, Michael Fimognari, Viet Nguyen and Morgan Beggs are the directors.

