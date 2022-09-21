Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Netflix releases trailer of horror show ‘The Midnight Club’

test

Netflix released the official trailer of its upcoming horror show The Midnight Club and it is going viral. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The show, which is live-adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, will stream on the OTT platform from October 7 this year. It tells the story of a club of terminally ill patients at a hospice who gather at midnight to tell scary stories. 

They form a pact and decide whoever dies first would try to contact the rest of The Midnight Club members from beyond the grave. However, things go wrong for them.

Netflix also released a new poster of the project as well. 

The cast of The Midnight Club consists of Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biede, Annarah Cymone, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Yuki Morita, Virginia Penney, Adia, Ranjit Sharma and others. 

Related – Netflix releases Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Mike Flanagan – the brains behind Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and others- has created, directed and produced the show. Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell, Jamie Flanagan, Elan Gale, Chinaka Hodge and Christopher Pike are the writers as well. 

Axelle Carolyn, Michael Fimognari, Viet Nguyen and Morgan Beggs are the directors. 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.