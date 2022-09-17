Saturday, September 17, 2022
Netflix releases Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

The first trailer of upcoming Netflix show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been released.

The trailer of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, based on a true events, showed him luring his victims to his home before killing them and eating them. He was shown trying to intimidate others to make them eat human parts too.

The plot on IMDb read, “Story of the Milwaukee Monster told from the perspective of the victims and police incompetency that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.”

Netflix released pictures from the show as well.

The cast of  also includes Nick A. Fisher, Michael Learned, Khetphet Phagnasay, Karen Malina White, Brayden Maniago, Phet Mahathongdy, Richard Jenkins, Dia Nash, Süfyan Elmoumi, Kieran Tamondong, Penelope Ann Miller.

Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin amd Janet Mock are the directors. The latter has written the show along side Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy, Reilly Smith and David McMillan.

Mathew Hart, Regis Kimble and Reilly Smith are the producers.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will stream on Netflix from September 21, 2022.

