Netflix sets release date for Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’

Netflix has set the release date for Hollywood star Angelina Jolie‘s critically acclaimed “Maria” in which she portrays legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the biographical drama is set to hit theatres on November 27 in the United States while it will stream on Netflix on December 11, according to Variety.

The streaming giant shared a new image from the film featuring Angelina Jolie as the notable musician.

Earlier, ‘Maria’ was met with an eight-minute standing ovation upon its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Following its premiere, Netflix secured the rights to the film soon after winning a bidding war.

The biographical drama chronicles Callas’s final days in Paris when she was addicted to anti-anxiety drugs. It recalls the high and low notes of her tumultuous past when she wowed audiences around the world with her astonishing voice.

Jolie’s role in “Maria,” is expected to secure her another Oscar nomination since 2008’s “Changeling” by Clint Eastwood.

If she wins the award at the Oscars 2025, it would be her second win following her supporting actress statue for 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted.”

Angelina Jolie had admitted that her role in ‘Maria’ was the most demanding role of her career as she had to learn how to sing opera.

She had told Larrain that she could sing, but then realised she needed to reach a whole different level, taking seven months out to train for the role.

“I thought I could sing like people sing in film, you pretend to sing or you sing a little. And it was very clear early on that I was going to really have to learn to sing because you can’t really fake opera,” the Hollywood star had said in an interview.

Larrain has said that when Callas is heard in the film in her prime, 95% is taken from the soprano’s original recordings, but when we hear her at the end of her life, it is mostly Jolie’s own voice we are listening to.

“She did a lot of singing lessons, incredibly, and sang from morning to night. We were really touched, we cried during the shoot,” said Alba Rohrwacher, who plays Callas’ adoring housekeeper.