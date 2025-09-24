Netflix shares first look at ‘Stranger Things 5’ final season

Subscription-based streaming service Netflix has launched a sneak peek at Stranger Things 5, providing the followers an early behind-the-scenes look as the lovely cast gets ready for the climatic final chapter of the show.

The online streaming platform dropped Strange Things Season 5, a featurette teasing the long-anticipated final vs. the Upside Down, on Wednesday.

In the new promo, the characters’ evolution from Hawkins’ small-town secrets to an all-out supernatural showdown has been teased, dropping fascinating tips of what lies next.

Moreover, the film features flashbacks of the lovely heroes, cast and creator interviews, and ominous shots of new chaos in Hawkins.

Read More: Netflix releases One Piece season 2 on September 17

In addition, the makers Matt and Ross Duffer detailed the show’s origin in an exploration of childhood magic in the trailer.

In this regard, the Duffer Brothers claimed that the current season would be the biggest season they’ve ever had, along with bigger thrills and bigger action.

Furthermore, David Harbour has also lauded the show’s script writing, saying that the script was the best script he’d ever read.

Additionally, Gaten Matarazzo and Winona Ryder expressed thoughts on career boosting throughout filming.

Intriguingly, Joe Keery jumped into the show’s enduring theme of misfits finding strength together at the same moment.

Millie Bobby Brown also shed light on the fact that Season 5 is “more of a mission, more of an adventure,” assuring no one is excluded.

It is essential for every fan to know that Stranger Things Season 5, first part, is ready to be unveiled on Netflix on November 26.

Meanwhile, the 2nd episode is to be premiered on Christmas Day, December 25, and the third part on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, respectively.