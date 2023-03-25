Netflix thriller ‘You’ to end after Season 5

Netflix announced that its highly entertaining show ‘You‘ has been renewed for the fifth and final season.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The web show and movie-streaming portal made the announcement of ‘You’ season 5 on Twitter.

Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg’s final chapter. You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024! pic.twitter.com/rbQBOnQPSJ — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023

The fifth season of the show, which tells the story of a obsessive young man Joe Golberg (Penn Badgley) resorting to extreme behaviour to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by, will see change in production teams.

The show’s executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over the reins from for Sera Gamble, who originally created ‘You‘ with Greg Berlanti.

Kate clocking Joe’s internal monologue… dying to know what that means for You Season 5! pic.twitter.com/sdipu9nq7r — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2023

Sera Gamble paid homage to her co-workers in a statement. She also teased a shocking end to the show.

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” she stated. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun.

Related – ‘You Season 4 Part 1′ trailer has Joe Goldberg’s fans excited

“And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You‘ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘You‘ premiered on Lifetime in 2018 only to be canceled. However, it became a sensation after ot was released on the web show and movie streaming portal that year.

Comments