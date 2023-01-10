‘You Season 4 Part 1’ trailer has Joe Goldberg’s fans excited

The trailer of the Netflix series ‘You Season 4 Part 1‘ was released and the fans can not wait to see what is in store for Joe Goldberg.

The trailer showed Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an elusive stalker and literature professor, living as Jonathan Moore in England’s capital London.

now you see him, now you don’t pic.twitter.com/IKMbu6RC4q — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 9, 2023

It showed his mates asking him if he had committed a murder or had their hearts broken.

He replied, “Heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path”. It was a subliminal reply that he had murdered his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) to look for his mistress Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOU (@younetflix)

He keeps moving from killing one person to another. But little does he know that he is a target for others.

He believes the people of London are “the most damaged insane people on Earth” and the “circle of privileged douchebags” but he finds teaching fun there.

‘You Season 4 Part 1‘ will stream from 9th February 2023. ‘You Season 4 Part 2‘ will stream from 9th March 2023.

