‘Wednesday’ to not ditch Netflix for second season?

Despite the speculations, the streaming giant Netflix is unlikely to let go of Wednesday Addams and family for the second season.

For the past couple of days, there have been speculations around ‘Wednesday’ going off Netflix in its second season, following the deal between Amazon and MGM – the production company of the supernatural series.

The deal gives Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video the rights to show almost all the content produced by MGM, including the Alfred Gough and Miles Millar creation, and other Addams family content.

However, as pointed out by a foreign publication, there seems to be some luck for Netflix to retain its monster hit, as the show was locked before the deal between Amazon and MGM was finalized.

Moreover, it should be noted here that Amazon is not looking to host content exclusive to Prime video, which means Netflix still can continue to keep the show on the streaming portal for years to come.

About ‘Wednesday’, the eight-episodic first season premiered on the streaming portal in November 2022, and successfully managed to top charts and smash numerous viewership records single-handedly.

The coming-of-age horror comedy, by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, stars American actor Jenna Ortega in the titular role along with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Percy Hynes White among others.

The series is one of the most-watched on the streamer with a watch time of 1.237 billion hours, next to the smashing hit ‘Stranger Things’. It also dethroned the latter of the record of most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series.

