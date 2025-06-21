Netflix star Sara Burack killed in hit-and-run crash

Real estate agent and reality TV star, Sara Burack, of Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’, has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons.

New York’s leading luxury estate agent and Netflix personality, Sara Burack, who was featured in ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ and ‘Selling the Hamptons’ on the streaming giant, has tragically died after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run, reported foreign media.

According to the details, she was found unconscious by the police on the Montauk Highway near Villa Paul restaurant in Hampton Bays, New York, after a passer-by informed the officials on 911, in the wee hours of June 19.

Burack was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital. However, she succumbed to extensive brain injuries, a fractured skull and brain bleeding, and was declared dead.

On Friday, the Southampton Town Police Department, who have been investigating the matter, busted the suspect of the hit-and-run case, 32-year-old Amanda Kempton from Virginia, after a manhunt.

She was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which there was a fatality, a class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

