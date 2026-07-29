Netflix surprises fans with the spin-off of 'Beauty in Black'

Netflix announced to reversed their decision for the most watched shows, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.

According to the statement released by Netflix, “In Season 3, Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but holding on to her newfound power won’t be easy. When a deadly family feud erupts, she’s forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory (Crystle Stewart). Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire Bellarie empire crashing down”.

In a statement released on Netflix’s platform, Perry revealed fans can expect more action from the Bellarie family. In a statement released by the creator, writer, director and executive producer, Perry told Tudum, “There was so much more I wanted to explore, and I’m grateful I get to keep telling this story. To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!”

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The first two seasons of the show dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list, which helped explain its renewal for a third and eventually fourth season despite lackluster Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Premiering in 2024, the drama series spent seven weeks ranked in the Top 10 and, by its second week, was at the top of the list in 28 countries, according to Netflix. Part 1 of Season 1 also topped the most-watched list in 14 countries during its second week. The second season, released in two parts, spent six weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached No. 1 in 17 countries.

Fast forward seven months, and the streaming giant officially reversed course on that decision. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black was slated to end after its third season, but will now return for a fourth season.