Netflix to launch ‘Two Thumbs Up’ button

OTT platform Netflix is set to launch a new ‘Two Thumbs Up‘ button to help the streaming service to arrange your homepage with better and more fitting recommendations.

The button will be Netflix’s version of a super like.

Netflix already has a Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down button that helps them understand what to show to users. The new Two Like button would enable users to show if they really like something. The company says that the new feature has been highly requested by their subscribers.

Director of product innovation and personalization experiences at Netflix Christine Doig-Cardet, told The Verge, “Members have never had as many great entertainment options as they have right now.”

She added “Being able to find the shows and movies that you’re going to love is really important. We want to continue to make Netflix the place where it’s easiest to choose something to watch.”

In 2017, the OTT platform had ditched its five-star rating system and replaced it with a Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down system.

In 2020, Netflix launched a Top 10 row, and a Play Something feature was launched in 2021. Users can expect to see more customization tools and features coming down the pipeline, says Doig-Cardet.

Christine Doig-Cardet said that they hope to end choice fatigue with new features that they are adding this year.

She added, “It’s a huge part of where we want to invest — providing those mechanisms to give more of the control back to the user to help tailor their experience to their personal taste.”

The new Two Thumbs Up button can be found next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on Netflix’s web, TV, Android, and iOS interfaces beginning today.

