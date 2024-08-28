Netflix’s true crime series beats ‘Emily in Paris’ to the top

Netflix users are in awe of the true-crime series “American Murder: Laci Peterson” which beat popular shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Dark Winds” to the top.

The series debuted on the streaming platform on August 14 and soon shot straight to the top of the most-watched charts, with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ left ‘Emily in Paris’ behind to become the No. 1 show on Netflix’s top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows.

The series is based on one of the most infamous murder cases in US history where a woman Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, went missing from her home in California in 2002.

The incident rocked the US and became the centre of attention after a large-scale search effort was initiated to trace Laci, in which citizens and law enforcement agencies participated.

‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ tells the story of before and after the alleged killing of the US woman by her husband Scott Peterson, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial for two counts of murder.

The three-part Netflix series from director Skye Borgman includes interviews with detectives, Laci’s family, lawyers and jurors involved in the trial along with a woman named Amber Frey, who Scott Peterson was having an affair with at the time of Laci’s disappearance.

Since its release on the streaming platform, the show has become an instant hit beating ‘Emily in Paris’ to the top which earlier held the spot.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave a perfect 100 percent rating to ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ with a strong audience reception currently at 80% on the vegetable-themed review aggregate website.