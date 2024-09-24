Netflix unveils series narrated by former US president Barack Obama

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the docuseries “Our Oceans,” narrated by former US president Barack Obama.

As per the streaming giant, the series will help animal lovers explore these “gateways to the unknown” and the creatures living in deep waters.

Set for a release on November 20, the Netflix series narrated by Barack Obama will guide viewers through five episodes of ‘Our Oceans.’

Each episode of the series will see the US president taking viewers on a ride to one of the world’s oceans.

The official logline of the series reads, “Our oceans are a gateway to the unknown — but the creatures at home in their mysterious depths are more like us than we could possibly imagine. From the Emmy Award-winning filmmakers behind Our Great National Parks comes an unprecedented five-part opportunity to meet the awe-inspiring animals that dwell above, inside, and deep beneath the great current that powers and sustains everything on Earth.”

‘Our Oceans’ will tell the viewers about the migrations of the humpback whales traveling through the Pacific Ocean along with walruses facing climate change in the Arctic Ocean.

In the first trailer for the Netflix series, viewers are shown clips of orca whales hunting seals, schools of fish, a colorful mantis shrimp, and much more.

“The world will never be the same. Once you’ve seen it from below,” former US president Barack Obama says in the trailer.

It is worth mentioning here that the series was created by the Emmy Award-winning filmmakers behind “Our Great National Parks.”