Netflix users dub THIS horror thriller a ‘chillingly stressful watch’

Netflix fans have found the horror thriller titled “Watcher” a gem despite the movie being a failure at the box office upon its theatrical release.

Directed by Chloe Okuno, the movie sees Hollywood actress Maika Monroe play the role of Julia who moves to Bucharest with her partner Francis, portrayed by actor Karl Glusman.

The movie takes a scary turn when Julia is left alone in the house all by herself as Francis works long hours.

The apartment’s large windows have her looking out onto the surrounding buildings when the Hollywood star’s character realises that she is being watched through the large windows.

Her worries are intensified by the reports that a vicious serial killer known as ‘the Spider’ is stalking the streets of Bucharest.

Apart from Maika Monroe and Karl Glusman, the ‘Watcher’ also stars Burn Gorman, Madalina Anea, and Daniel Nuta.

Despite being nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, the horror thriller failed at the box office as it collected just $3.2 million worldwide against a production budget of $5 million.

Released in 2022, the movie recently landed on Netflix as fans said that it surpassed even their high expectations given the film’s hype.

“Finally saw Watcher (2022) as it’s been added to UK Netflix, and even after all the hype I’d heard, it may have surpassed it(?) In Maika, we trust,” a user wrote in a post on X.

Another suggested that the movie was a good addition to the streaming platform amid the discussion around “Rebel Ridge.”

“Absolutely gripping horror/thriller. Maika Monroe on stellar form once again The last 15 minutes will leave you with a knot in your stomach,” the user added.

A third user wrote: “Just finished Watcher on Netflix and what a chillingly stressful watch (no pun intended). Mainly because in this climate it’s the stark and accurate reality of many a woman to not be believed. A perfect ending though and Maika Monroe was enthralling!”

Several called it the best film of 2024 on Netflix while others said it gave them “nightmares.”

In an earlier interview, Maika Monroe explained how moving to a different country in her childhood prepared her for the role of Julia in ‘Watcher.’

“When I was younger and right out of high school, I moved to the Dominican Republic for about nine months. So I experienced a lot of the same things of just feeling very, very alone and not being able to communicate,” she said in an interview with a US media outlet.