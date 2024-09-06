Netflix drops new action movie with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix on Friday streamed its new action movie which landed a near-perfect rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the thriller “Rebel Ridge” tells the story of Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) who uncovers a widespread conspiracy and corruption after a corrupt local police force seizes the money to bail his cousin out of prison.

The move has become an instant hit with critics who gave it a 95% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from 40 reviews.

Fans also took to social media platforms to express their appreciation for the movie’s thrills and payoff while several praised Aaron Pierre’s performance in ‘Rebel Ridge.’

The Guardian’s 4/5 review said that the movie is “electrifying” and that Jeremy Saulnier “squeezes in more clammy suspense than most thrillers I’ve seen in the past year.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, “Rebel Ridge manages to hit the low bar of being competent and watchable. It does have a very appealing look […] Unfortunately, the film itself is as flat at that horizon line.”

Following its streaming on Netflix, fans urged the makers to release the movie in theatres.

According to Aaron Pierre, he first read the script in 2021 and finished it in around 90 minutes.

“I have a checkbox system: filmmaker, script and character. Every single one of those checkboxes had a big green tick. Jeremy’s a phenomenal artist. He operates with intentionality, clarity of vision, and the deepest love for the work. The script was undeniable. The character…wow,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

‘Rebel Ridge’ director Jeremy Saulnier also praised the Hollywood actor for his performance, saying that he knew Pierre was right for the role immediately after the two met over Zoom.

“The dude vibes superhero. Once Aaron and I connected, I knew within less than two minutes of our first Zoom that he was the guy. I’m sitting there, paying attention to the very substantive exchange we’re having, but in the back of my mind I’m also saying, ‘Holy shit—don’t let him go’,” he added.