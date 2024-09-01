Netflix users dub THIS movie ‘undisputed emotional masterpiece’

Netflix users are praising a movie about pet dog’s loyalty that is so emotional that it made them ‘cry buckets’ when they watched it.

People took to social media to share how the movie made them cry for so long with its heartbreaking story.

Released in theatres in 2009, Hollywood actor Richard Gere’s “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” is a remake of the 1987 Japanese film “Hachikō Monogatari,” which narrates the story of Hachikō, the dog.

The movie was based on the real-life story of Hachikō, an Akita dog, who lived between 1923 and 1935.

The dog gained fame in Japan due to its loyalty to his owner Hidesaburō Ueno, who was a professor in the agriculture department of Tokyo Imperial University.

The original movie showed that Hachikō would wait for his owner at Tokyo’s Shibuya Station every day and they would then return home.

The story took a heartbreaking turn when one day Ueno failed to return home as he suffered a heart stroke and died.

However, what followed was the true example of loyalty and a pet dog’s affection for his owner as Hachikō waited for his owner for the next ten years at the same spot.

As the story about the dog spread, Hachikō became a symbol of loyalty, with the 1987 movie telling his story.

The 2009’s ‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’ starring Hollywood star Richard Gere is an American adaption of the movie as the makers shifted the location to New York.

In the movie, Gere portrays the role of Professor Parker Wilson who adopts an Akita dog with whom he shares a close relationship based on loyalty and friendship.

With its emotional plotline, the movie has Netflix users sobbing as they called it sad and beautiful at the same time.

“The loyalty that a dog has to its owner compares to no other, I love this film. It’s sad and beautiful at the same time,” one user wrote.

Another stated: “What an excellent movie made me cry so much.”

Meanwhile, a user called it a ‘masterpiece’, writing: “Seriously. I don’t remember any other movie that makes you cry for so long. An undisputed emotional masterpiece.”