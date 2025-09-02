Netflix sets ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ theatrical release date

Netflix will release ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ in theatres two weeks before the film’s streaming debut.

The hotly anticipated sequel will arrive in select theatres for two weeks on November 26, before it debuts on Netflix on December 12.

Directed and written by Rian Johnson, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ features a star-studded cast, including Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

While the original ‘Knives Out’ was released in theatres, Netflix acquired the 2019 sequel ‘Glass Onion.’

The streamer released the film in 600 theatres in the US for one week, followed by a streaming debut a month later.

The official ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ synopsis reads, “Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews.

“Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven (Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”