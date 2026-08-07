Netflix, YouTube to premiere GTA 6 ‘Extended Look’

Rockstar Games has formally unveiled the Grand Theft Auto VI “Extended Look,” stoking the gaming world’s hype with a unconventional release strategy: in a first for the gaming industry, the subsequent GTA 6 gameplay reveal will solely hit Netflix six hours ahead of other widespread platform distribution networks.

Regardless of whether you’ll catch the upfront streaming event on a subscription basis on Netflix, Or hoping you will stream to the new release entirely without cost over YouTube, listed here is anything you need to comprehend regarding the GTA VI August 27 trailer launch date, global begin times and expected in-game details to search for.

GTA VI Extended Look Trailer Launch Date and Routine

Rockstar plans to offer up the GTA VI “Extended Look” presentation Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, and enthusiasts will have a choice regarding if they wish to observe through a paying service provider or at zero charge:

Netflix (Paid Users): Thursday, August 27, at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

YouTube/Rockstar Games (no cost for anyone): Thursday, August 27, at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

GTA 6 International Launch Instances by way of Netflix as very well as YouTube

Why The Partnership With Netflix?

Although it’s been standard for Rockstar Video clip Games to disseminate its advertising substances primarily for YouTube, Twitch and social media platforms, the timed-solely launch on Netflix will come being an remarkable strategic shift for a main AAA video clip game reveal.

As an alternative of publishing merely a trailer video, this approach transforms The reveal into a big premiere viewing function similar to other entertainment streaming functions on streaming services, allowing the game to immediately obtain a portion of Netflix’s massive worldwide following of customers.

Having said that, players who don’t subscribe to Netflix are not out of fortune because the “Extended Look” can also arrive on the authoritative YouTube channel of Rockstar totally free to all consumers six hours later.

Unlike the trailer shows, which focused more on environmental, story and artistic elements, the term “Extended Look” implies that a further glimpse will likely go further than setting imagery and hint on gameplay functionalities, world specifics and in-game functions: Lucia and Jason game take a look at (as being the first Rockstar video clip recreation to highlight two lead characters).