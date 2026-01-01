AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands will activate the first phase ​of an energy crisis plan ‌on Monday, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

It ​is the first time the ​Netherlands government will have activated the ⁠plan, which was designed during ​the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s ​full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The government was not immediately available for comment.

Activation ​of the first stage means ​fuel markets are distorted, without immediate shortages. ‌In ⁠this stage, energy markets will be closely monitored, while the government and industry prepare for a worse ​situation.

Prime Minister ​Rob ⁠Jetten on Friday said his government would announce ​measures to compensate people for ​rising ⁠energy costs on Monday.

These are expected to include tax ⁠breaks ​for car owners, but ​not a lowering of fuel taxes.