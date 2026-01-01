Netherlands to activate first phase of energy crisis plan, ANP reports
- By Reuters -
- Apr 19, 2026
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands will activate the first phase of an energy crisis plan on Monday, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Saturday, citing government sources.
It is the first time the Netherlands government will have activated the plan, which was designed during the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The government was not immediately available for comment.
Activation of the first stage means fuel markets are distorted, without immediate shortages. In this stage, energy markets will be closely monitored, while the government and industry prepare for a worse situation.
Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Friday said his government would announce measures to compensate people for rising energy costs on Monday.
These are expected to include tax breaks for car owners, but not a lowering of fuel taxes.