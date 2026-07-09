Netherlands visit visa from Pakistan, step-by-step guide 2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani citizens seeking a visit visa to the Netherlands for tourism are required to obtain a short-stay Schengen visa before travelling. Applicants are required to submit their applications through the Gerry’s Visa Application Centre.

Applicants must first book an appointment before preparing and submitting the required documents.

Required Documents

Applicants generally need a passport with at least six months of validity, a completed visa application form, recent photographs according to Schengen requirements, bank statements covering the previous six months, and a bank maintenance certificate.

Other supporting documents may include an employment letter or business registration records, tax returns where available, flight reservations, hotel bookings or an invitation letter, travel insurance that meets Schengen requirements, a travel itinerary and, where applicable, a Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

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Biometric, Documents Verification

On the day of the appointment, applicants are required to visit the Gerry’s Visa Application Centre, where their documents are verified.

Biometric data, including fingerprints, is collected, and photographs may be taken if required. Visa fees and the applicable service charges are paid at the time of submission.

Visa Processing Time

After submission, applications are forwarded to the Dutch authorities for assessment. A decision is typically made within 15 calendar days, although processing may take longer in some cases.

Officials assess several factors before making a decision, including the purpose of travel, financial stability, travel history, strong links with the applicant’s home country and the authenticity of submitted documents.

Netherlands Visit Visa Fee 2026

The Netherlands Schengen visa fee for Pakistani applicants stands at €90 (Rs.28,541 as of 9 July 2026).