Netizens find striking resemblance between Haleema Atif Aslam and Raha Kapoor

Social users pointed out the striking resemblance between Atif Aslam’s daughter Haleema and Ranbir, Alia’s baby girl Raha Kapoor after the singer unveiled the former’s face on her first birthday.

Pakistan’s eminent singer and doting father Atif Aslam, who welcomed his third child and only daughter with his wife Sara Bharwana in March last year, marked the first birthday of Haleema over the weekend, with an adorable picture post on Instagram.

With a two-picture gallery, revealing the birthday girl’s face, the ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ crooner wrote, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena (Haleema should tell him when she needs it).”

“Unconditional ♥️ Happy birthday 23/03/23,” he added, with her birth date.

Millions of his fans, overjoyed to have the first glimpse of the star kid, as well as the entertainment fraternity showered their love on the post with likes and warm wishes for Haleema. However, social users couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance she bore with Bollywood star kid Raha Kapoor, of B-Town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Pointing out the same, a social user wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks Raha and Haleema look identical?” while another reiterated, “Same like Raha kapoor.”

“Nose is same, eyes colour and lips are slightly different, but both are so cute,” one more commented with the differences.

