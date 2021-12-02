VIRAL: Netizens confused by this strange looking fish

The netizens were baffled to see a picture of a strange fish that looked that a cheeseburger with teeth after it went viral.

A foreign news agency mentioned that 39-year-old Roman Fedorstov discovered the strange fish when he was filming a commercial.

The 39-year-old fisherman catches haddock, mackerel, and codes in his expeditions in the Norwegian and Barents seas.

“Unknown beast from the bottom of the sea,” the caption of the viral picture read.

The social media users, who were clearly baffled, took wild guesses to specify what kind of sea creature it exactly is. They compared it with one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle characters while others speculated that it is a sandwich.

A netizen claimed that it was the burger that made its appearance in the cartoon SpongeBob.

Roman does not know what kind of creature it is himself. It is not the first time that he has come across these strange sea creatures.

A foreign news agency reported that a parasite was seen that eats the tongue of a fish and going on to become the tongue in the Texas state of the United States.

The report stated that the parasite, which is a tongue-eating louse, was seen in the mouth of fish. It does not harm the fish and neither it affects humans.

