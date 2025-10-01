Never apologised to BCCI nor will I: Naqvi dismisses Indian media claims

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has strongly refuted the Indian Media claims that he apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation controversy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman called the move “fabricated, nonsense, and cheap propaganda,” and accused Indian outlets of spreading misinformation.

“This fabricated nonsense is nothing but cheap propaganda, aimed only at misleading their own people,” Naqvi wrote on X.

“I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so.”

Taking a swipe at India, he said, “Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game.”

Naqvi clarified that he was prepared to hand over the trophy both on the day of the final and even now.

“I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they [India] truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me,” he remarked.

The controversy arose after the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi following their victory in the Asia Cup final in Dubai against Pakistan.

According to reports, the matter resurfaced during an ACC meeting in Dubai on Tuesday, where BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla pressed for the trophy to be handed over to India.

Naqvi, however, rejected the demand, saying the issue was not on the meeting’s agenda and reiterating that the Indian captain must collect the trophy in person from the ACC office.