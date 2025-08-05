Cowboy Bebop studio drops first trailer for new assassin anime

The studio behind Cowboy Bebop has unveiled a new action anime series titled My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s, along with its first trailer

The new fantasy show is set to premiere this October on Crunchyroll. The series promises thrilling battles, deep secrets, and high-quality visuals.

For fans of Cowboy Bebop, this is a chance to see what the legendary team will bring to a different kind of story.

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s is based on the popular isekai genre, where characters are transported to another world.

The story follows Akira Oda, a high school student who, along with his classmates, is summoned into a magical land.

While others receive strong powers, Akira becomes an assassin, a role that seems weak at first. But soon, his abilities grow fast, and he becomes one of the strongest characters in the world.

The series is filled with RPG elements. My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s includes monster fights, team journeys, class systems, and a world full of mystery.

Akira begins to suspect that something is wrong with the king, and he must uncover the truth before he is caught. This mix of action and secrets will keep viewers hooked.

The anime is being made by Sunrise, the well-known studio behind Cowboy Bebop. This studio is famous for shaping the world of anime with hit shows like Gintama, InuYasha, City Hunter, and Mobile Suit Gundam.

With a history like this, fans expect something special from My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s.

The trailer has already shown off beautiful animation and dramatic scenes. Cowboy Bebop fans will notice the high quality and attention to detail that Sunrise always delivers.

The new series, My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s, could become another classic from the same creative minds that gave us Cowboy Bebop.

Crunchyroll will release My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s this autumn, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed.