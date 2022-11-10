New Army Chief not decided in Nawaz-Shehbaz’s London seating: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that no name for the new army chief was finalized in the Prime Minister’s meet-up with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY News reported.

According to details, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif discussed the appointment of the new Army Chief in their meeting in London today. However no name was finalized for the position, the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Minister added that the final decision could be made in the next two-three days. The government would not surrender before pressure groups on the important appointment, he added.

Talking about the ISPR’s statement about the Army Chief’s farewell meetings, the DM said that the meetings did not start today but have been going on for three-four days.

The meeting of PML-N central leadership continued for approximately 3.5 hours and was also attended by Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, Malik Muhammad Khan, Suleman Shehbaz and Hussain Nawaz.

After concluding the consultation session with Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz left the PML-N leader’s residence in London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif did not interact with the journalists who were waiting for a post-meeting briefing. When questioned about the latest revelations about the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif, Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow.

In a short discussion with the journalists, the PML-N supremo confirmed possessing a diplomatic passport for a long time.

