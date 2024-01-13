Emergency wards set up across Hyderabad hospitals amid latest COVID variant

HYDERABAD: Following a suspected case of COVID-19’s new JN.1 variant, the district health officer (DHO) directed to establish emergency wards in government hospitals across Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following the directives of the health department, the relevant authorities are taking precautionary measures in Hyderabad.

A letter has been issued to Govt Shah Bhitai, Kohsar Hospital, Paretabad Hospital, Qasimabad, and CDF Hospital to establish emergency wards to facilitate patients affected by COVID-19’s new JN.1 variant.

The DHO Hyderabad stated that a 5-bed emergency ward will be allocated to government hospitals to combat the new variant of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, a suspected case of COVID-19’s new JN.1 variant has been reported in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, the Sindh health department reported two passengers tested positive for a new variant of COVID-19, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, at Karachi airport.

As per details, blood samples of a suspected Bangkok-returned man named Munawar were taken by the health teams.

Munawar has been isolated at his house in Qasimabad, while the results of the tests were awaited.