SBP issues statement on new currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a statement regarding the issuance of new currency notes on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the central bank has categorically denied rumors that new currency notes will not be issued. The SBP clarified that it would ensur the continuation of its ‘long-standing tradition’ of providing new notes to commercial banks on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

“To facilitate easy access to new currency notes for the public, the SBP is working through the widespread branch network of banks across the country,” the SBP said and added, “During Ramadan this year, the SBP has already provided new currency notes worth Rs 27 billion to over 17,000 commercial bank branches.”

To ensure the smooth distribution of new currency notes, the SBP said it made arrangements to provide cash through the ATM networks of banks during the religious festival. Additionally, cash monitoring teams have been deployed to guarantee the availability of new notes at all commercial bank branches.

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Fitra amount revealed by IIC

As the holy month of Ramadan progresses and Eid-ul-Fitr festivities approach, Pakistanis are eagerly preparing for the joyful tradition of giving ‘Eidi’ to loved ones, usually in the form of new currency notes.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, according to prediction of Pakistan Metrological Department. However, the final decision on the sighting of the moon will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.