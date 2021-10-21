ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the discovery of a gas reservoir in Kohlu District of Balochistan.

In a statement, the OGDCL said it had made a gas discovery at Jandran West X-1 well which is located in Kohlu District, Balochistan Province, Pakistan.

Jandran West X-1 well was spudded in on 19th May 2021 as an exploratory well and drilled down to a total depth of 1627m into Parh Formation. Based on the good gas shows during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) has been performed in Mughalkot Formation. The well flowed at the rate of 2.391 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas with traces of condensate at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 455 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 32/64″ choke size, the statement read.

This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.

Back in May this year, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered gas from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, which is located in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

According to a statement issued by the OGDCL, the structure of Jandran X-04 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

Read More: New gas reserves found in Pakistan, announces OGDCL

The well was drilled down to the depth of 1200m into Parh Limestone based on Wireline logs data and was tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 0.55 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1300 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64“ choke size, read the statement.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!