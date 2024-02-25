New govt to take ‘difficult decisions’, says PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Afnanullah hinted that the upcoming federal government led by his party would take difficult decisions.

Speaking at ARY News Programme Aitraz Hai, Senator Afnanullah said that difficult decisions have to be taken for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

“In the coming days, we (the new government) will have to make difficult decisions,” he added.

Senator Afnanullah said that his party would once again appoint Ishaq Dar as the Finance Minister. He said that a ‘great’ economic team would be formed in the next government. “Ishaq Dar is likely to be the next finance minister, “he added.

Senator Afnanullah said that keeping in view the current economic situation, Pakistan will have to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read More: IMF says ready to work with Pakistan’s new govt

Earlier on Friday, the IMF expressed willingness to work with the new Pakistani government by ignoring the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to hold an audit of the election results before approving any new loan for Islamabad.

“I’m not going to comment on ongoing political developments,” IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozak said while addressing a press conference following the former premier’s demand.

She added that they “look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens.”