New Jersey announces $150 public transit tickets for travel to World Cup games

Round-trip public transit tickets to World Cup games in ​New Jersey will cost $150, up from less ‌than $15 for the same route on a typical day, FIFA and NJ Transit officials said on Friday.

The ​more than 10-fold increase in transit ​fares adds to the cost of World ⁠Cup match tickets, which can run into the ​thousands of dollars.

“We’re expecting public transportation across the ​shuttle and New Jersey transit to sell out, because those are going to be the fastest and most ​efficient ways to get to the stadium,” ​the CEO of the World Cup’s New York/New Jersey ‌host ⁠committee said on Friday.

The service will include round trips from New York City to the MetLife Stadium on trains and shuttles. Tickets will ​be non-transferable ​and non-refundable. ⁠They will be available for World Cup ticket holders and go on ​sale on May 13.

Other transportation options ​will ⁠be limited because public parking lots around the stadium that normally accommodates more than 20,000 cars ⁠will ​be closed on game days.

The ​MetLife Stadium will host eight World Cup games including the ​final.