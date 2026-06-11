New market timings announced in Punjab

The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) has issued a notification introducing new market closing times across Punjab.

According to the new timings, shops, market, shopping malls, bazaars, and department stores will be required to close by 9:00 PM.

Businesses selling daily essential items, including bakeries, grocery stores, and general stores, will be allowed to operate till 10 PM. Wedding and banquet halls and other venues hosting commercial events will also be allowed to remain open until 10:00 PM.

Read Also: Punjab restores old market timing rules

The new market timing notification gives a one-hour relaxation to restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and eateries, and separate fruit and vegetable shops, which will be allowed to remain open until 11:00 PM.

Takeaway and home delivery services will be exempted from these timings.

The notification further states that pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, standalone bakeries, tandoors, dairy shops, petrol stations, CNG stations, electric vehicle charging facilities, a gym, sports facilities, IT companies, and call centers. will be exempted from the revised business hours.