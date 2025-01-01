web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.

It said no further information was immediately available.

Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

“Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities,” New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.