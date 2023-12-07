New political parties to be created soon, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi predicted on Thursday that new political parties will be created soon after the failure of three major parties in the country, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clarified that he has not resigned from PML-N nor applied for election ticket.

“It obviously means to have differences with PML-N if someone is not applying for party ticket.”

Abbasi said that he is not satisfied by today’s politics. “More than one political party would be formed in Pakistan. There is always space available for new political parties. A new political party will be created soon.”

The former premier criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that all three major parties did nothing for the country.

To a question, Abbasi said that he would definitely meet Nawaz Sharif if called but he will not contest elections.

The former premier said that he strongly opposed the way of politics to gain rulership. “Politics for rulership will always fail and politicians must do politics for nation.”

He predicted that no political party would gain a clear majority in forthcoming polls. “PML-N is making efforts to gather coalition partners before the general elections.”

He claimed that same mistakes of 2017 were being repeated today which will make the general polls controversial.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the current governance system has flopped which must be replaced by a powerful system.