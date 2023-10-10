Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to not contest upcoming ‘pointless’ polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday asserted that he would not contest the general elections, terming the upcoming polls ‘pointless’, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former prime minister said that he was not inclined towards participating in general elections, noting that the upcoming polls would be ‘pointless’ if all political parties do not determine a single path.

In response to a question, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi noted that the meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was held on his wish, adding that no talks were held regarding formation of a new political party.

He clarified that he doesn’t have any grudge against PML-N or party leaders, saying that every political leader should get rid of politics and think about national interests. “This is not the time for politics as the country’s conditions are unusual,” he added.

Abbasi further said he had told Nawaz Sharif that if the leadership changes in PML-N, he would leave the party position. “The biggest responsibility on Nawaz Sharif is leadership”, he added.

When asked about if he told Nawaz Sharif to sit with PTI chief Imran Khan, Khaqan Abbasi said that he expressed his opinion in meeting with Nawaz Sharif. “The former premier did not answer and it is not necessary to answer everything”, he said.

Earlier in the day, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated that party president Shehbaz Sharif and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz were not his leaders.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former prime minister warned that if Maryam Nawaz handles the party’s affairs, it may lead to the separation of individuals like himself.