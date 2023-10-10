Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam not my leaders: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated that party president Shehbaz Sharif and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz were not his leaders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former prime minister warned that if Maryam Nawaz handles the party’s affairs, it may lead to the separation of individuals like himself.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reaffirmed that his leader is Nawaz Sharif, not Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

In reply to a question, the PML-N leader said that he was not inclined towards participating in welcoming Nawaz Sharif, adding that he was not informed about the latter’s reception.

Responding to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s bail, Abbasi said that a person who was a ‘convicted absconder’ cannot get bail. “First, he has to surrender before the court, otherwise the complication will increase,” he added.

Moreover, the former premier said that he was not inclined towards participating in elections amid the current circumstances. He firmly expressed his decision not to participate in the upcoming elections.

This wasn’t the first time Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has given a statement against Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier in February, Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N’s top office, he will consider remaining in the party’s fold or not.

“I was named the senior vice president of the PML-N when Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in year 2019,” Shahid Khaqan said. “When Maryam was given the leadership position and elevated to the Chief Organizer’s position, I had tendered my resignation at that time from the party office to the PML-N president,” he said. “I could not work further on the party’s office, I told.”

“I have long-time relations and friendship with Nawaz Sharif, he is my leader, and this relation could not be bonded with Maryam,” Shahid Khaqan said.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), appointed Maryam Nawaz as senior vice-president of the party.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President” with immediate effect,” the notification reads.