New strategy finalised to deal with PTI’s long march: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has finalised a new strategy to deal with a possible long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Interior Ministry has okayed a new comprehensive strategy in a meeting held today to deal with PTI’s much-hyped long march towards Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that it has been decided to suspend mobile and metro bus services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The local authorities will also check CNICs and other documents of citizens for entry into Islamabad, they added.

The ministry was also considering closing educational institutions during the protest. It also considered imposing a ban on catering services and shops providing services of sound system.

A day earlier, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he would not reveal the long march date to anyone as “everything is being recorded.”

Speaking to senior journalists at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he had kept his long march plan secret and no one knew the long march date including the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I have kept the date to myself… Shah Mehmood Qureshi is my vice-chairman, I did not tell him either”.

