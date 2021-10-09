Pakistan Railways revises train schedule for winter season

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways on Saturday issued a revised trains timetable for the winter season to be implemented from October 15, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued on Saturday, PR has restored Shah Latif Express Train from Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad. The operations of Shah Latif Express were suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Furthermore, a new stoppage has been given to several trains while stops of nine trains have been terminated in the revised schedule.

According to new schedule, the route of Milat Express from Multan has been changed and now it will reach Karachi via Lodhran, Jahaniyan and Khanewal.

The Karachi-bound Mehran Express will leave from Mirpurkhas at 5:45 am from now on, as per the revised schedule.

In another development, Prime Minister Imran Khan today accepted the resignation of Jamshed Inam Shaikh as the advisor on railways.

According to sources, Jamshed Inam tendered resignation after employee unions had started protesting against him for introducing reforms.

Shaikh was appointed in December 2019 to identify ghost and additional employees in Pakistan Railways.

