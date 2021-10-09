PM Imran Khan accepts railway advisor’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of Jamshed Inam Shaikh as the advisor on railways, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Jamshed Inam tendered resignation after employee unions had started protesting against him for introducing reforms.

Shaikh was appointed in December 2019 to identify ghost and additional employees in Pakistan Railways.

Earlier in May, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati had directed the Pakistan Railways (PR) to take strict disciplinary action against ghost employees. He also directed to make lists of employees.

Furthermore, nine committees were formed to collect data on permanent, contract and daily-wage employees of the Pakistan Railways.

The railways’ minister had ordered an inquiry into how many employees work and how many remain absent. The minister said those who work will stay at work and the rest will go home.

